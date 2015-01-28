German econ min says no longer any risk of contagion in euro zone

BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday there was no longer any risk of contagion in the euro zone as a result of concerns about Greece’s new anti-bailout government, adding that Greece should remain in the currency bloc.

“We no longer have a contagion risk as we did two years ago. It is clearly better,” Gabriel, who is also Germany’s deputy chancellor and head of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), told a news conference.

“All the decisions in recent years about a banking union and structural reforms in countries like Spain, Portugal and Ireland show that we no longer have to worry like we did back then,” he said.