Germany: not the time for "discounts" for Greece

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Germany does not believe the time is right for granting Greece any leeway or additional time on its reform commitments under the international bailout agreement, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

“It’s decisive now for the troika to be convinced that Greece will stick to its agreements and fully implement the agreed reforms. Now is not the time for any kind of discounts to Greece,” said deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter.

Asked about whether there was any room for giving Greece extra time to meet its reform targets, as suggested by German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle earlier on Monday, Streiter said: “We stand by what has been agreed.”