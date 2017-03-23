ATHENS, March 23 Communication channels between
the European Union and Turkey must remain open, Germany's
foreign minister said on Thursday in an escalating row over
campaigning by Turkish politicians in Europe.
Turkey has been embroiled in a dispute with Germany and the
Netherlands over campaign appearances by Turkish officials
seeking to drum up support for an April 16 referendum that could
boost Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.
"Turkey certainly isn't on the verge of joining (the EU),
but in no case should we close communication channels, even
though things are difficult," Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel
told reporters during an official visit to Athens.
Ankara has accused its European allies of using "Nazi
methods" by banning Turkish ministers from addressing rallies in
Europe over security concerns. The comments have led to a sharp
deterioration in ties with the European Union, which Turkey
still aspires to join.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)