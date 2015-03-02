FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says Greece must be more specific about its reform plans
March 2, 2015

Merkel says Greece must be more specific about its reform plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Greece needs to give more details on the reforms it promised euro zone peers in return for the extension of its aid programme.

"Now it's about specifying these reform proposals," Merkel said in a speech in Berlin, adding that the bailout extension approved last week by the German Bundestag should help the Greek reform programme to succeed.

Merkel also said that there was a need for stronger economic policy coordination among euro zone members. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

