Germany says Merkel visit to Athens does not mean aid for Greece

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s trip to Greece this week did not mean the debt-stricken country would receive the next tranche of aid from its bailout.

“The chancellor will not discuss with Greece a matter which the troika must report on first,” Schaeuble told broadcaster ZDF in an interview, referring to the “troika” of the International Monetary Fund, European Commission and European Central Bank.

Greece is stuck in tough negotiations with “troika” inspectors over a new wave of budget cuts for the next two years, a condition for getting an instalment of the 130 billion euro bailout that is keeping the country afloat.

“Greece must fulfil its obligations for the next tranche to be paid,” said Schaeuble.