German FinMin says must find option if Greece can't cut pensions

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday alternatives must be found if Greece cannot deliver on pension reforms as Athens aims to complete a first review with its international lenders in April.

“If, for reasons that we know about, there is not much room for manouevre in pension reforms, then the three institutions must ... together with the Greek government work on finding something else to do instead,” Schaeuble told reporters.

“The debate about debt sustainability is unfortunately a debate about something that is not urgent,” Schaeuble said, adding boosting competitiveness and implementing structural reforms were more pressing. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)