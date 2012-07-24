FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek court allows Eldorado Gold to proceed with project- source
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 11:19 AM / in 5 years

Greek court allows Eldorado Gold to proceed with project- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 24 (Reuters) - A Greek court temporarily allowed Eldorado Gold Corp to continue with a gold mining project in the north of the country, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The judges found that this investment is of particular benefit to the Greek economy,” an official at the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, said.

The ruling, however, is temporary until the Council holds a full hearing on the case at a later point, added the court official and another official close to the proceedings.

Earlier this month, another court had issued a provisional order suspending tree cutting in Eldorado’s gold mining project in Halkidiki, northern Greece.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.