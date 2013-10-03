FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leader of Greek far-right Golden Dawn party jailed pending trial
October 3, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

Leader of Greek far-right Golden Dawn party jailed pending trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn party was jailed pending trial on charges of belonging to a criminal group, a court official told Reuters early on Thursday.

Golden Dawn leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos appeared before investigating magistrates and a prosecutor to respond to charges of founding and participating in a criminal organisation.

Mihaloliakos has denied the charges against him.

The decision to jail the party chief was a boost for Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’ efforts to clamp down on Golden Dawn after a party sympathiser fatally stabbed an anti-fascism rapper last month.

Mihaloliakos was arrested on Saturday alongside other party members as part of the government’s efforts of rein in a party it says is a neo-Nazi criminal gang.

