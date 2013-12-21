Greek government passes property tax but loses one deputy

ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s coalition government expelled one lawmaker who failed to back a controversial new property law on Saturday.

This reduces the fragile two-party alliance of conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to three in the country’s 300-seat parliament.

Lawmaker Byron Polydoras said the new property tax, which includes farming land, amounted to “confiscation” and proposed taxing offshore real estate companies instead. The new law is a key element in Greece’s efforts to meet its 2014 fiscal targets.