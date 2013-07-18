FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble warns Greece against lobbying for debt writedown
July 18, 2013

Germany's Schaeuble warns Greece against lobbying for debt writedown

ATHENS, July 18 (Reuters) - Greece must stop lobbying for a second restructuring of its debt, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Thursday, saying that was not in the country’s best interests

”My advice is not to continue this discussion,“ Schaeuble told a Greek-German Chamber of Commerce event during a visit to Athens. ”We have to stick to what we’ve achieved. Anything else is not in the best interest of Greece.

“Another haircut beyond the 53 percent for the private sector is not doable.”

