Greek refiner Hellenic to sell second bond in two months

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum said on Thursday it mandated Barclays Bank PLC and Credit Suisse Securities as global coordinators to issue a five-year bond.

Hellenic did not give any further details about the timing or the size of the bonds. This would be the company’s second debt issue since May, when it sold $400 million of bonds to improve its liquidity.

Alpha Bank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Eurobank, National Bank and Piraeus Bank will act as joint lead managers, Hellenic said in a statement. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)