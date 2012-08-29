FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Hellenic Petroleum Q2 profit drops but beats forecasts
#Basic Materials
August 29, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's Hellenic Petroleum Q2 profit drops but beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported on Wednesday a much smaller-than-expected profit drop for the second quarter, as cost cuts and robust refining margins outweighed a slump in fuel demand in the austerity-hit country.

Net profit, adjusted for the value of the company’s oil inventory, stood at 86 million euros ($108.1 million), down 7.5 percent from the previous year, the company said. That was much higher than a 28.2 million euro average profit forecast made by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company also said it was close to refinance debt maturing in the last quarter of 2012 and the first quarter of 2013. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

