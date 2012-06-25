FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Hellenic seeks jet fuel for July -document
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2012 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

Greece's Hellenic seeks jet fuel for July -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Greek refiner Hellenic is seeking a 30,000 tonne cargo of jet fuel for delivery between July 5-12 via a tender closing on Tuesday, a tender document showed on Monday.

The refiner has also recently sought diesel for delivery in July.

The latest tender issued by Hellenic was unlikely to attract offers from beyond its small circle of regular suppliers, despite last weekend’s pro-euro vote, traders said.

Debt-stricken Greece has been able to avoid a slump in oil refining and fuel shortages because it has been offered open credit financing by global trading houses like Vitol and Glencore.

“This is a big risk, so if you are small, you can’t afford to take it,” said a distillate products trader.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.