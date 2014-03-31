FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece picks Lamda-led group to develop former Athens airport
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

Greece picks Lamda-led group to develop former Athens airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Greece has picked Lamda Development, backed by Chinese and Arab funds, to develop a prime seaside property at the former Athens airport Hellenikon, the country’s privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.

Lamda Development, backed by China’s Fosun and Abu Dhabi-based property firm Al Maabar, was the sole bidder for the project. The group improved last week its initial bid for the 99-year property lease by 25 percent, offering 915 million euros ($1.26 billion) for the sale.

HRADF officials had told Reuters that the improved offer was satisfactory and would most likely be accepted by the agency’s advisers.

The sale of the 620-hectare property will help Greece meet its privatisation targets set by its international lenders, while the project is expected to create directly and indirectly about 50,000 jobs over 10 years.

$1 = 0.7271 Euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.