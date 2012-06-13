FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande warns Greece on euro exit
June 13, 2012 / 5:22 PM / in 5 years

France's Hollande warns Greece on euro exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 13 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande warned on Wednesday that some countries in Europe would want Greece to be forced out of the euro zone if it did not respect its engagement to international creditors after the June 17 election.

In an interview with Mega TV, Hollande said he wanted Greece to remain in the single currency and would argue for the use of European structural funds to help it return to growth. He said Greek voters would decide what they wished for.

“But I have to warn them, because I am a friend of Greece, that if the impression is given that Greece wants to distance itself from its commitments and abandon all prospect of recovery, there will be countries in the euro zone which will prefer to finish with the presence of Greece in the euro zone.”

He said Greeks could have confidence that if they decided to remain in the euro, they would be helped by their international partners.

