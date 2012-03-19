Greek finmin Venizelos steps down to head party to election

ATHENS, March 19 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday he was resigning as expected to lead the Socialists to general elections, one day after taking over the helm of the party.

“We have elections ahead and I had this morning the opportunity in a farewell meeting at the finance ministry to give my last instructions,” Venizelos told reporters after meeting Greek President Karolos Papoulias.

The snap general election is expected to take place at the end of April or early May. PASOK is badly trailing the conservative New Democracy in opinion polls.