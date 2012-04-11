FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece calls snap election on May 6 - PM
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 6 years

Greece calls snap election on May 6 - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 11 (Reuters) - Greece will hold a snap general election on May 6 to decide who will steer the country through tough austerity, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Wednesday.

“The present government has completed its work,” Papademos said in a statement after meeting President Karolos Papoulias. “The government that will emerge from the May 6 election has a tough task ahead of it.”

The emergency coalition government between the Socialist PASOK and the conservative New Democracy party secured a 130 billion EU/IMF bailout and a major debt restructuring last month to avoid the country going bankrupt.

Opinion polls show that neither party would get enough votes to rule alone and they could cooperate to form a coalition government. Other parties likely to get seats in parliament oppose the steep spending cuts required by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in return for financial aid.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.