Greece calls snap election on May 6 - PM

ATHENS, April 11 (Reuters) - Greece will hold a snap general election on May 6 to decide who will steer the country through tough austerity, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Wednesday.

“The present government has completed its work,” Papademos said in a statement after meeting President Karolos Papoulias. “The government that will emerge from the May 6 election has a tough task ahead of it.”

The emergency coalition government between the Socialist PASOK and the conservative New Democracy party secured a 130 billion EU/IMF bailout and a major debt restructuring last month to avoid the country going bankrupt.

Opinion polls show that neither party would get enough votes to rule alone and they could cooperate to form a coalition government. Other parties likely to get seats in parliament oppose the steep spending cuts required by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in return for financial aid.