IIF's Dallara says seen pick-up in Greek deposit flight
May 16, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

IIF's Dallara says seen pick-up in Greek deposit flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - The managing director of the International Institute of Finance (IIF) said on Wednesday that he had seen evidence of a pick-up in deposit flight from Greece, but this should stabilise if a new government reaffirms its intention to remain in the euro zone.

“There has been a pick up of deposit flight from Greece but I think that is stabilisable once you get a new government in place, if that government reaffirms its intention to remain in the euro zone,” Charles Dallara, who was the chief negotiator for the body representing private sector holders of Greek bonds, told reporters.

Dallara added that Greece’s decision to pay bondholders who rejected an earlier debt exchange on Tuesday raised concerns but that the payment would unlikely have been made had it not been for “the most extraordinary set of political uncertainties.”

