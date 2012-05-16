FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IIF's Dallara: Greek exit pain would be 'immense'
May 16, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

IIF's Dallara: Greek exit pain would be 'immense'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - The damage from Greece leaving the euro would be immense for the rest of Europe, the chief negotiator for the body representing private sector holders of Greek bonds said on Wednesday.

“The pressures on Spain, Portugal, even Italy and conceivably Ireland would be immense,” Charles Dallara, managing director of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), said in a speech, adding that a Greek exit was possible but not likely or inevitable.

“I don’t want to even calculate the cost to Europe of trying to stabilise in the case of a Greek exit but it would be huge.”

