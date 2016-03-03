IMF sees "good progress" on Greek debt, targets unchanged

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is seeing “good progress” in discussions over Greece’s debt and economic reforms and is not insisting on new, tougher targets, a spokesman for the Fund said on Thursday.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a general news briefing that he sees an early return of an IMF mission to Greece, but did not offer a date.

“Our views have essentially not changed since the summer, when the original agreement is made. We are not, in fact, asking for anything additional in terms of the agreed targets,” Rice said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)