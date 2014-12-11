FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Greece intends to treat program as precautionary
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

IMF says Greece intends to treat program as precautionary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greece does not plan to draw on money from the International Moentary Fund for the remainder of its loan program, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

“Certainly it’s our understanding now that the authorities intend to continue the current fund arrangement on a precautionary basis,” IMF spokesman Bill Murray told reporters in Washington.

He said the IMF would return to Greece in January for its next mission to review the country’s progress with the conditions of its 28-billion-euro loan program. He declined to comment on how the Fund visit could be affected if the government ends up having early elections in January. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

