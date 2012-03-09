FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF calls Greek debt swap key to restoring Greek growth
March 9, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 6 years ago

IMF calls Greek debt swap key to restoring Greek growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund welcomed on Friday the private sector’s exchange of Greek government bonds for new debt as part of a plan to rescue the deeply indebted nation.

“This is an important step that will dramatically reduce Greece’s medium-term financing needs and contribute to debt sustainability,” the IMF said in a statement.

“This support by the private sector is a key component of the contribution by all parties to put Greece’s economy on a path of growth and financial stability,” it said.

Around 86 percent of investors submitted their debt as part of the swap, which closed late Thursday.

