Greece needs no across-the-board fiscal cuts, IMF says - report
November 23, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

Greece needs no across-the-board fiscal cuts, IMF says - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Greece needs to find further savings to meet its fiscal bailout targets but can avoid unpopular across-the-board spending cuts, the IMF’s envoy for the country said on Saturday, according to a Greek media report.

“Further measures will be needed for 2014-2016 but they will be on a much smaller scale than in the past,” the IMF’s mission chief for Greece Poul Thomsen was quoted by the semi-state Athens New Agency as saying, in an interview with newspaper Kathimerini.

“We agree with the (Greek) government there should be no across-the-board measures and that they should focus on areas of waste,” Thomsen said.

