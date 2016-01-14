IMF says role in Greece depends on discussions with authorities, European partners

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The IMF remains fully engaged with Greece but the exact nature of its role depends on upcoming discussions with authorities and European partners, an spokesman said on Thursday.

“We will play as constructive a role as we possibly can,” International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing. “The nature of that role  will depend on the discussions with the partners and the Greeks in the coming days.”

“We’ve remained engaged with policy discussions with the Greek authorities on a continuous basis since the summer and then looking forward, we stand ready to support Greece, not only with advice, not only with technical assistance, but also with financing,” he added. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)