ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece's statistics service ELSTAT released the following industrial output data for May on Tuesday, showing a 2.9 percent decline year-on-year. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB Industrial output y/y -2.9 -2.6* -7.9* -8.3 Manufacturing output y/y -3.1 -2.3 -8.8 -10.6 ------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT