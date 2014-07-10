FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output rises 1.8 pct y/y in May
July 10, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.8 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.8
percent year-on-year in May, from a downwardly revised
contraction of 2.1 percent in April, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Thursday.
    The rise is primarily due to a 17.5 percent rise in mining
activity. Manufacturing production also rose by 1.2 percent.
    Greek industry declined for six consecutive years over
2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. But
the indicator has expanded in four out of the last six months, a
sign that the country's recession is bottoming out.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES                MAY   APR   MARCH   FEB   JAN    
    Industrial output y/y      +1.8  -2.1*  -2.3* +3.0* +0.9   
    Manufacturing output y/y   +1.2  -3.0   -1.5  +1.9  +1.0   
    --------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)

