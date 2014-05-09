FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek industrial output drops 3.1 pct y/y in March
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Greek industrial output drops 3.1 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 3.1
percent year-on-year in March, from an upwardly revised
expansion of 3.1 percent in the previous month, statistics
service (ELSTAT) said on Friday.
    The decline is primarily due to a decrease of 8.3 percent in
electricity production, which often depends on household heating
use. Mining and quarry production dropped at an annual pace of
4.2 percent and manufacturing output by 1.5 percent.
    Greek industry has been in decline for six consecutive years
in 2008-2013, contracting by a total 30 percent from its peak.
But the indicator has expanded in three out of the last four
months, in a further sign that the country's economy is
bottoming out.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES                MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV
    Industrial output y/y      -3.1   +3.1* +0.9  +0.5  -5.4
    Manufacturing output y/y   -1.5   +1.9  +1.0  -1.6  -5.0
    --------------------------------------------------------
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.