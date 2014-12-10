FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output falls 0.7 pct y/y in October
December 10, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Greek industrial output falls 0.7 pct y/y in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 0.7
percent year-on-year in October after a upwardly revised 4.9
percent contraction in September, its eight straight month of
decline, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    The drop was mainly due to a 5.6 percent decline in mining
output and a 13.1 percent fall in electricity production.
    Manufacturing production rose 3.5 percent from a year
earlier.
    October's drop was the eighth consecutive contraction in
industrial output since February this year, based on revised
data that sets 2010 as the base year, ELSTAT said.
    Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive
years over 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from
its peak.
      
 KEY FIGURES     OCT    SEPT    AUG     JULY   JUNE    MAY
 (%)                                                   
 Industrial      -0.7   -4.9*   -5.9    -1.3   -5.6    -0.9
 output y/y                                            
 Maunufacturing  +3.5   -2.1    -0.9    +2.3   -3.6    +1.2
 output y/y                                            
 * revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
