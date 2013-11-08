FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek industrial output falls 1.8 pct y/y in September
November 8, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek industrial output falls 1.8 pct y/y in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 1.8
percent year-on-year in September after a revised 7.3 percent
drop in the previous month, the country's statistics service
(ELSTAT) said on Friday. 
    Reduced production of foodstuffs, wood, electrical equipment
and vehicles led to a 4.0 percent decline in manufacturing
output in September.
*********************************************************** 
    KEY FIGURES           SEPTEMBER  AUGUST   JULY   JUNE     
   Industrial output y/y     -1.8     -7.3*   -7.8   +0.8 
   Manufacturing output y/y  -4.0     -3.8    -4.3   +4.2    
   ------------------------------------------------------- 
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT

