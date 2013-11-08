TABLE-Greek industrial output falls 1.8 pct y/y in September

ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in September after a revised 7.3 percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Friday. Reduced production of foodstuffs, wood, electrical equipment and vehicles led to a 4.0 percent decline in manufacturing output in September. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY JUNE Industrial output y/y -1.8 -7.3* -7.8 +0.8 Manufacturing output y/y -4.0 -3.8 -4.3 +4.2 ------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT