ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in March after a downwardly revised 4.3 percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics service said on Friday. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC Industrial output y/y -0.7 -4.3* -4.2 -0.9 Manufacturing output y/y +1.1 -0.4 -2.4 +2.0 ---------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT