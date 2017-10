ATHENS, July 9 (Reuters) - Greece's statistics service ELSTAT on Monday released the following data on the country's headline and EU-harmonised consumer inflation in June. **************************************************** KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH CPI y/y +1.3 +1.4 +1.9 +1.7 EU-harmonised +1.0 +0.9 +1.5 +1.4 -------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT