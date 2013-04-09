Greek inflation eases to -0.2 pct in March

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greece's consumer inflation eased to an annual -0.2 percent pace in March from 0.1 percent in the previous month, its lowest reading since 1968, according to data released on Tuesday by statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation also eased to -0.2 percent from 0.1 percent in February. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC CPI y/y -0.2 +0.1 +0.2 +0.8 EU-harmonised -0.2 +0.1 +0.0 +0.3 ------------------------------------------ source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)