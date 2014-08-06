FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation slows in July, trend intact
August 6, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Greek deflation slows in July, trend intact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 0.7
percent in July, with the annual pace of deflation decelerating
from a 1.1 percent fall in June, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Wednesday.
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate also slowed down to
-0.8 percent in July from -1.5 percent in June, coming in below 
a -1.3 percent rate expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
    In November, deflation in Greece hit its fastest pace since
monthly records began in 1960, registering a 2.9 percent
year-on-year decline.
    Euro zone inflation fell to just 0.4 percent in July, its
lowest level since the depth of the financial crisis nearly five
years ago, highlighting deflation risks on the European Central
Bank's radar. 
**************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES       JULY  JUNE    MAY    APRIL   MARCH   FEB
    CPI y/y           -0.7  -1.1   -2.0    -1.3    -1.3   -1.1
    EU-harmonised     -0.8  -1.5   -2.1    -1.6    -1.5   -0.9
    ----------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

