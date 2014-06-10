FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation accelerates in May
June 10, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Greek deflation accelerates in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 2 percent in May, with the annual pace of deflation accelerating from a 1.3 percent fall in prices the previous month, data from the country’s statistics service showed on Tuesday.

The figure was above a forecast of -1.9 percent by economists in a Reuters poll. The EU-harmonised deflation rate slowed down to -2.1 percent in May from -1.6 percent in April, below a -2.2 percent rate expected by economists.

In November, deflation in Greece hit its highest level since monthly records began in 1960, registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline.

Euro zone inflation fell to 0.5 percent in May, still within the danger zone of under 1 percent, which keeps pressure on the European Central Bank to take action to stop the threat of deflation. *************************************************************

KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB

CPI y/y -2.0 -1.3 -1.3 -1.1

EU-harmonised -2.1 -1.6 -1.5 -0.9

---------------------------------------------------------

source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou)

