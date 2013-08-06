FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.7 pct y/y in July
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.7 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Greece stayed in deflation
territory for the fifth month in a row in July as consumer
prices fell 0.7 percent on an annual basis after a drop of 0.4
percent in June, statistics service data showed on Tuesday.
    July's inflation reading was below a forecast of -0.4
percent. EU-harmonised deflation accelerated to -0.5 percent
from -0.3 percent in the previous month.
    A deep recession, wage cuts and ample spare capacity combine
to exert downward pressure on prices, setting in motion an
internal devaluation process that could render the country's
economy more competitive.
    But Greece's EU/IMF lenders said that prices should drop
faster and have attributed their relatively slow pace of decline
to inadequate product market reforms.
    Price dynamics are expected to keep Greece's inflation rate 
below the euro zone's average in the medium term, according to
the International Monetary Fund. Inflation in the 17 countries
sharing the euro was stable at 1.6 percent in July. 
***********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         JULY   JUNE   MAY    APRIL  MARCH
    CPI y/y             -0.7   -0.4  -0.4    -0.6   -0.2
    EU-harmonised       -0.5   -0.3  -0.3    -0.6   -0.2
    -----------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.