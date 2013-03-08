FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek inflation slows to 45-year low in February
March 8, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Greek inflation slows to 45-year low in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 8 (Reuters) - Greece's consumer inflation
eased to an annual 0.1 percent pace in February from 0.2 percent
in the previous month, its lowest reading since 1968, according
to data released on Friday by statistics service ELSTAT.
    EU-harmonised inflation ticked higher to 0.1 percent from
zero in January.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES        FEB  JAN   DEC   NOV 
    CPI y/y            +0.1 +0.2  +0.8  +1.0
    EU-harmonised      +0.1 +0.0  +0.3  +0.4 
    ------------------------------------------ 
    source: ELSTAT

