TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.4 pct y/y in June

ATHENS, July 8 (Reuters) - Greece stayed in deflation territory in June as consumer prices fell 0.4 percent on an annual basis after a drop of 0.4 percent in May, in line with forecasts, according to data released on Monday by statistics service ELSTAT. The EU-harmonised inflation remained unchanged at -0.3 percent in June. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH CPI y/y -0.4 -0.4 -0.6 -0.2 EU-harmonised -0.3 -0.3 -0.6 -0.2 --------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT