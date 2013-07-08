FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.4 pct y/y in June
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 10:07 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.4 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 8 (Reuters) - Greece stayed in deflation
territory in June as consumer prices fell 0.4 percent on an
annual basis after a drop of 0.4 percent in May, in line with
forecasts, according to data released on Monday by statistics
service ELSTAT.
    The EU-harmonised inflation remained unchanged at -0.3
percent in June.
*************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         JUNE   MAY    APRIL  MARCH
    CPI y/y             -0.4  -0.4    -0.6  -0.2 
    EU-harmonised       -0.3  -0.3    -0.6  -0.2
    ---------------------------------------------  
    source: ELSTAT

