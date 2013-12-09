FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation hits record in November, at -2.9 pct
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Greek deflation hits record in November, at -2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greece posted in November its
highest deflation since monthly records began in 1960, as
consumer prices fell 2.9 percent on an annual basis, data from
the statistics service showed on Monday.     
   The EU-harmonised deflation accelerated to -2.9 percent from
-1.9 percent in October. The November reading was below a
forecast of -1.7 percent.
    A combination of deep recession, wage cuts and substantial
spare capacity in the economy have pulled prices down, prompting
internal devaluation that could render the Greek economy more
competitive.   
   Price dynamics are seen keeping Greece's inflation rate below
the euro zone's average in the medium term, according to the
International Monetary Fund.   
  Inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose to 0.9
percent from 0.7 percent in October.
  **********************************************************   
  KEY FIGURES         NOV    OCT   SEPT   AUGUST   JULY    
  CPI y/y             -2.9   -2.0   -1.1    -1.3    -0.7    
  EU-harmonised       -2.9   -1.9   -1.0    -1.0    -0.5        
 
  -------------------------

