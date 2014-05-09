FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation pace steady at 1.3 pct y/y in April
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Greek deflation pace steady at 1.3 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 9 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 1.3
percent in April, with the annual pace of deflation unchanged
from the previous month, data from the country's statistics
service showed on Friday.
    The figure exceeded a forecast of -1.2 percent by economists
in a Reuters poll. The EU-harmonised deflation rate picked up to
-1.6 percent in April from -1.5 in March, above a -1.4 percent
rate expected by economists.
    In November, deflation in Greece hit its highest pace since
monthly records began in 1960, registering -2.9 percent
year-on-year.
    A deep recession coupled with wage cuts and substantial
spare capacity in the economy continue to exert downward price
pressures, part of an internal devaluation process that could
boost Greece's economic competitiveness.
    Euro zone inflation edged up to 0.7 percent in April, still
within the danger zone of under 1 percent, which keeps pressure
on the European Central Bank to take action to stop the threat
of deflation.
*************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN  
    CPI y/y             -1.3    -1.3   -1.1  -1.5  
    EU-harmonised       -1.6    -1.5   -0.9  -1.4  
    ---------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Karolina
Tagaris)

