Greek consumer prices fall 1.1 pct in Feb., deflation eases
March 10, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Greek consumer prices fall 1.1 pct in Feb., deflation eases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 1.1
in February, with the annual pace of deflation decelerating from
the previous month, data by the country's statistics service
showed on Monday.
    The figure came in below a forecast of -1.3 percent by
economists in a Reuters poll. The EU-harmonised deflation rate
slowed to -0.9 percent from -1.4 in January, below a -1.4
percent rate expected by economists. 
    Deflation hit its highest pace since monthly records began
in 1960 in November, registering -2.9 percent year-on-year.
    A deep recession coupled with wage cuts and substantial
spare capacity in the economy continue to exert downward price
pressures, part of an internal devaluation process that could
boost the Greek economy's competitiveness.
    Euro zone inflation was steady at 0.8 percent in February,
well below the European Central Bank's target of just under 2
percent, increasing its challenge of avoiding deflation.
*********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT
    CPI y/y            -1.1  -1.5  -1.7  -2.9   -2.0  -1.1
    EU-harmonised      -0.9  -1.4  -1.8  -2.9   -1.9  -1.0
    ------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

