TABLE-Greek inflation slows to 0.8 pct y/y in December
January 10, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Greek inflation slows to 0.8 pct y/y in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece's inflation rate slowed to
an annual 0.8 percent pace in December from 1.0 percent in the
previous month, according to data released on Thursday by
statistics service ELSTAT.
    EU-harmonised inflation decelerated to 0.3 percent from 0.4
percent over the same period.
***************************************************
    KEY FIGURES          DEC    NOV    OCT    SEP
    CPI y/y              +0.8   +1.0   +1.6   +0.9
    EU-harmonised        +0.3   +0.4   +0.9   +0.3
    ----------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

