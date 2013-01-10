TABLE-Greek inflation slows to 0.8 pct y/y in December

ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece's inflation rate slowed to an annual 0.8 percent pace in December from 1.0 percent in the previous month, according to data released on Thursday by statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation decelerated to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent over the same period. *************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEP CPI y/y +0.8 +1.0 +1.6 +0.9 EU-harmonised +0.3 +0.4 +0.9 +0.3 ---------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT