TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.6 pct in April

ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greece moved further into deflation territory as consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in April on an annual basis after a fall of 0.2 percent in March, its lowest reading since 1968, according to data released on Friday by the country's statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation also decelerated to -0.6 percent from -0.2 percent in March. ****************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN CPI y/y -0.6 -0.2 +0.1 +0.2 EU-harmonised -0.6 -0.2 +0.1 +0.0 -------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT