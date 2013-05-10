FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.6 pct in April
May 10, 2013

TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.6 pct in April

ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greece moved further into
deflation territory as consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in April
on an annual basis after a fall of 0.2 percent in March, its
lowest reading since 1968, according to data released on Friday
by the country's statistics service ELSTAT.
    EU-harmonised inflation also decelerated to -0.6 percent
from -0.2 percent in March.
    KEY FIGURES         APRIL  MARCH   FEB   JAN      
    CPI y/y              -0.6  -0.2   +0.1  +0.2 
    EU-harmonised        -0.6  -0.2   +0.1  +0.0   
    source: ELSTAT

