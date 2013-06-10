FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.4 pct y/y in May
June 10, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek consumer prices fall 0.4 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greece stayed in deflation
territory in May as consumer prices fell 0.4 percent on an
annual basis after a drop of 0.6 percent in April, according to
data released on Monday by statistics service ELSTAT.
    EU-harmonised inflation also decelerated to -0.3 percent 
from -0.6 percent in April.
*****************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         MAY    APRIL  MARCH   FEB
    CPI y/y             -0.4    -0.6  -0.2   +0.1
    EU-harmonised       -0.3    -0.6  -0.2   +0.1
    --------------------------------------------- 
    source: ELSTAT

