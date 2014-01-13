FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek December consumer prices fall 1.7 pct, deflation eases
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Greek December consumer prices fall 1.7 pct, deflation eases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 1.7
percent in December, with the annual pace of deflation easing
from the previous month when it set a record, data by the
country's statistics service showed on Monday.
    Deflation hit its highest pace since monthly records began
in 1960 in the previous month, registering -2.9 percent
year-on-year.
    The EU-harmonised deflation rate slowed to -1.8 percent from
-2.9 percent in November. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a rate of -2.5 percent in December.
    A deep recession coupled with wage cuts and substantial 
spare capacity in the economy continue to exert downward price
pressures, part of an internal devaluation process that could
boost the Greek economy's competitiveness.
    Euro zone inflation fell in December to 0.8 percent,
increasing the European Central Bank's challenge of avoiding
deflation. 
*********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES         DEC   NOV    OCT   SEPT   AUGUST
    CPI y/y            -1.7  -2.9   -2.0   -1.1    -1.3
    EU-harmonised      -1.8  -2.9   -1.9   -1.0    -1.0
    ----------------------------------------------------
     source: ELSTAT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.