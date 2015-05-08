FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation steady in April, prices fall for 26th month
May 8, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Greek deflation steady in April, prices fall for 26th month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 2.1
percent year-on-year in April, with the annual pace of deflation
unchanged from the previous month, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Friday.
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate slowed, showing prices
fell by 1.8 percent in April from a 1.9 percent decline in
March.
    Greek consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in 2014
compared to a year earlier.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 26 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    The euro zone ended four months of deflation in April with
consumer prices unchanged from year-ago levels, removing the
threat of persistent price declines as energy costs rose.
    Consumer prices in the 19 countries that share the euro were
flat in April from a year earlier after a 0.1 percent decline in
March, according to the European Union's statistics office
Eurostat. 
    The bottoming out of price declines is likely to be welcome
news for the European Central Bank, which wants to keep
inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT 
CPI y/y         -2.1    -2.1    -2.2  -2.8  -2.6  -1.2  -1.7
EU-harmonised   -1.8    -1.9   -1.9   -2.8  -2.5  -1.2  -1.8
------------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

