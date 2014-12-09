Greek deflation cools in November, prices down for 21st month

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 1.2 percent in November, with the annual pace of deflation decelerating from a 1.7 percent drop in October, data from the country’s statistics service showed on Tuesday.

Greece’s EU-harmonised deflation rate also slowed down to -1.2 in November from a 1.8 percent drop in October, lower than a 1.6 percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in deflation mode for the last 21 months as cuts in wages and pensions and a deep recession exert downward pressures.

Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013, with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline.

Inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro cooled to 0.3 percent in November, well below the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY CPI y/y -1.2 -1.7 -0.8 -0.3 -0.7 -1.1 -2.0 EU-harmonised -1.8 -1.8 -1.1 -0.2 -0.8 -1.5 -2.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)