Greek deflation picks up, prices fall for 19th month
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Greek deflation picks up, prices fall for 19th month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 0.8
percent in September, with the annual pace of deflation
accelerating from a 0.3 percent drop in August, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Thursday.
    September's reading was the highest since June when the
annual pace of deflation hit 1.1 percent.
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate also picked up to a
1.1 percent fall in prices in September from a 0.2 percent fall
in August, coming in above a 0.5 percent decline expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 19 months as cuts in wages
and pensions as well as a severe recession exert downward
pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Euro zone inflation slowed to just 0.3 percent in September,
well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent and what it
terms the "danger zone" of 1 percent.
    KEY FIGURES       SEPT  AUGUST  JULY  JUNE    MAY    APRIL
    CPI y/y           -0.8   -0.3   -0.7  -1.1   -2.0    -1.3
    EU-harmonised     -1.1   -0.2   -0.8  -1.5   -2.1    -1.6
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

