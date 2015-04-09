FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Greek deflation slows in March, prices fall for 25th month
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Greek deflation slows in March, prices fall for 25th month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects day in lede paragraph)
    ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 2.1
percent year-on-year in March, with the annual pace of deflation
slowing from a 2.2 percent decline in February, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Thursday.
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate was steady compared to
February, showing prices fell by 1.9 percent in March.
    Greek consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in 2014
compared to a year earlier.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 25 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    On an annual basis, consumer prices in the 19 countries
sharing the euro fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in March.
    The bottoming out of price declines is likely to be welcome
news for the European Central Bank, which wants to keep
inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term.
    It started printing money in March to inject more cash into
the economy and ward off concerns of persistently falling
prices, or deflation. 
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT
CPI y/y         -2.1   -2.2  -2.8   -2.6  -1.2  -1.7  -0.8
EU-harmonised   -1.9   -1.9  -2.8   -2.5  -1.2  -1.8  -1.1
-----------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT


 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.