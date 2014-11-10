FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation picks up in October, prices drop for 20th month
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Greek deflation picks up in October, prices drop for 20th month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 1.7
percent in October, with the annual pace of deflation
accelerating from a 0.8 percent drop in September, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Monday.
    October's reading was at the highest pace since December
2013, when the annual pace of deflation also hit 1.7 percent.
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate also picked up to a
1.8 percent fall in prices in October from a 1.1 percent drop in
September, steeper than a 1 percent decline expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 20 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exert downward pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro edged up
slightly in October to 0.4 percent, well below the ECB's target
of just under 2 percent. 
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES       OCT   SEPT  AUGUST  JULY  JUNE    MAY    APRIL
CPI y/y           -1.7  -0.8   -0.3   -0.7  -1.1   -2.0    -1.3
EU-harmonised     -1.8  -1.1   -0.2   -0.8  -1.5   -2.1    -1.6
---------------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

