FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Greek deflation slows in August, prices decline for 18th month
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Greek deflation slows in August, prices decline for 18th month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects year in second paragraph to 2013, not 2003)
    ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 0.3
percent in August, with the annual pace of deflation slowing
from a 0.7 percent drop in July, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Wednesday.
    August' s reading was the slowest deflation rate since March
2013. 
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate also decelerated to
-0.2 percent in August from -0.8 percent in July, coming in
above a -0.6 percent rate expected by economists in a Reuters
poll.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 18 months as cuts in wages
and pensions as well as a severe recession that is bottoming out
this year exert downward pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its fastest pace in November 2013,
with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Euro zone inflation fell to just 0.3 percent in August, well
below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent and what it terms
the "danger zone" of 1 percent. 
****************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES       AUGUST  JULY  JUNE    MAY    APRIL   MARCH
    CPI y/y            -0.3   -0.7  -1.1   -2.0    -1.3    -1.3
    EU-harmonised      -0.2   -0.8  -1.5   -2.1    -1.6    -1.5
    -----------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.